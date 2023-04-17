Nashville notes: Jon Langston’s new song + Caitlyn Smith’s ‘High & Low’

Jon Langston is slated to drop a new song, “Ain’t No Cowboy” on Friday, April 21. Jon announced the news on Twitter with a teaser video featuring him stepping into and driving away in a tractor.

Emerging artist Chase Matthew has unveiled a haunting music video for his heartbreaking song “Come Get Your Memory.” The track doubles as the title of his forthcoming 25-song album, which arrives June 9.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith has dropped her highly anticipated new album, High & Low. In conjunction with the release, Caitlyn appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about the inspiration behind her deeply personal 14-track collection. In case you missed it, watch the interview on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.