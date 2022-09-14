98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: John Michael Montgomery healing up after crash + more

September 14, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Singer John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after sustaining injuries in a bus crash last week, according to an update from his son and fellow country artist Walker Montgomery. The younger Montgomery wrote that his dad was “doing well” and that the family was “lucky” in an update on Twitter.

Country-themed Fox drama Monarch debuted on Sunday, and a report from Deadline now says that a total of 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the show’s first episode, either in real time or in the encore presentation. That’s the biggest fall debut of a new Fox scripted series in three years.

