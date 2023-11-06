Nashville notes: Jo Dee Messina’s 2024 tour + Kassi Ashton’s “Genie in a Bottle”

Jo Dee Messina has announced the second leg of her Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour. The 2024 trek kicks off February 3 in Key West, Florida, and includes a stop at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit jodeemessina.com.

Kassi Ashton has dropped her fan-requested country cover of Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle.” “The cover was born from me just singing the song around my house and wondering what it would sound like slowed and run through an organic country filter,” says Kassi. “It quickly became a go to cover song for us because the crowd response was more than I expected. My DMs started filling with requests for a recorded version.”

Kameron Marlowe‘s new track, “Tennessee Don’t Mind,” has arrived. “To me, Tennessee in this instance really represents Music City. There is a give and take with chasing this dream, and the past two years have been a whirlwind,” Kameron says of the Charles Kelly– and Daniel Tashian-penned tune.

