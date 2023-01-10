98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Jelly keeps Roll-ing + Kip at Bonnaroo

January 10, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Jelly keeps Roll-ing + Kip at Bonnaroo

Jelly Roll will follow up his first country #1, “Son of a Sinner,” with his new single, “Need a Favor.”

Kip Moore and newcomer Morgan Wade are both set to represent country music at Bonnaroo, which takes place June 15-18 at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

“A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll with It” hitmaker Easton Corbin will release his new album, Let’s Do Country Right, on January 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
5

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?

Recent Posts