98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Jameson Rodgers’ tour + Larry Fleet’s new songs

July 31, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Jameson Rodgers has announced his new Whiskey Train Tour. The trek is named after his song “Whiskey Train,” dropping September 1. More details can be found on Jameson’s Instagram.

Larry Fleet is previewing his forthcoming album, Earned It, with four new tracks: “Ain’t Mad At Jesus,” “Much To Talk About,” “Lucky Dog” and the title track. All four songs are out now wherever you listen to music.

Mitchell Tenpenny had dropped “Bigger Mistakes.” The uptempo tune was written by Mitchell, Chris DeStefanoJosh Kear and Michael Whitworth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts