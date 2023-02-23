Nashville notes: Jake + Jackson are Live in the Vineyard

Jake Owen headlines Live in the Vineyard Goes Country April 25-27 in Napa Valley. Jackson Dean, Megan Moroney, Lauren Alaina and many more are set to take the stage as well.

Brandon Ratcliff is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 21. His first full-length effort for Monument Records, Tale of Two Towns, came out January 6.

You can check out Bailey Zimmerman‘s performance of his new track “Fix’n to Break” from his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on YouTube.

