98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Ingrid’s tour plans + Lee’s new merch

June 14, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Ingrid Andress has announced that she’s opening for Orville Peck this summer. To view the tour dates and for tickets, visit ingridandress.com.

Lee Brice has unveiled new merchandise, which includes “Drinking Class” and “I Drive Your Truck” T-shirts. Shop the collection at Lee’s merch store now.

Ben Burgess‘ new song, “The Willie,” is out now. The breakup number was solely written by Ben.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner

Recent Posts