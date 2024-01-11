98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Happy birthday ERNEST + Chase Rice’s new T-shirt

January 11, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

“Flower Shops” singer ERNEST turned 32 on Thursday, January 11, and is celebrating his birthday on an island. You can check out footage of it on ERNEST’s Instagram.

Chase Rice has dropped a new “I’m Just Here for Jack” T-shirt. It’s priced at $40 and available for purchase now at his merch store.

Scotty McCreery‘s new song, “Can’t Pass the Bar,” arrives Friday, January 12, and can be presaved now. While you wait, check out a preview of it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts