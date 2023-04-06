Nashville notes: Hannah’s “Cryin’” video + The War and Treaty on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Hannah Dasher‘s “Cryin’ All the Way to the Bank” with pure exuberance in her new music video. The hilarious visualizer follows Hannah’s endeavor to successfully monetize the heartbreak caused by her no-good, cheating ex. Looking to rock out after a breakup? This video’s for you.

The War and Treaty‘s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on April 6 to talk about their new album, Lover’s Game, and perform the soulful, “Have You a Heart.” Watch their interview and performance on YouTube.

Little Big Town joined NBC’s Today recently to perform their rendition of the Rolling Stones‘ “Wild Horses” and talk about Stoned Cold Country: A 60th Anniversary Tribute to the Rolling Stones, a newly released covers album featuring the group and other country stars. In case you missed their appearance, watch it on YouTube.

