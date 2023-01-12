98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Hall of Fame goes virtual + Kassi’s Opry debut

January 12, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Hall of Fame goes virtual + Kassi’s Opry debut

Kassi Ashton is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut March 15. Next week, the Missouri native heads out on the No Bad Vibes Tour with Old Dominion

You can check out the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s online exhibit, Night Train to Nashville, free on the nonprofit’s website. Formerly a physical exhibit at the museum, Night Train showcases Music City’s R&B roots and how it impacted its music scene.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts