98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Hailey Whitters joins King Calaway + Chris Lane’s announcement

August 7, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

King Calaway has teamed up with Hailey Whitters on their romantic new song, “Let It Flow.” The buoyant track is off the group’s sophomore album, Tennessee’s Waiting, which arrived August 4.

Chris Lane‘s new song, “Find Another Bar,” will drop August 18 and is available for presave now.

Mason Ramsey‘s “She Got It Outta Me” is out now. “I’m having so much fun singing this and can’t wait to take it on the road,” Mason says of the track. “It’s even got a little yodel in it just for the girls.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts