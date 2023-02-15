Nashville notes: “Guys Like …” Tracy Lawrence + Gary Allan team up

Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan will cover eight states in two weeks on their first co-headlining tour, which kicks off May 18 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“Guys Like Me” is the new music video from Shane Profitt, the newcomer who’s just broken into the top 20 with his debut single, “How It Oughta Be.”

Presales are already underway for Danielle Bradbery‘s just-announced headlining debut in Music City, which will take place May 18 at Basement East.

