98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Granger Smith’s ‘Like a River’ + HARDY’s new merch

August 1, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Granger Smith‘s personal new book, Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache, is out now. Grab a copy on his website.

HARDY has dropped some brand new merch items. Check it out at shop.hardyofficial.com.

Luke Bryan is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his award-winning album, Crash My Party. Watch a special video from Luke on X, formerly known as Twitter.

