Nashville notes: Gabby’s Platinum + Danielle’s headed out with the girls

January 17, 2023 4:00PM CST
Gabby Barrett‘s top five hit, “Pick Me Up,” has been certified Platinum. 

The debut EP from new duo Walker County, titled No Smoke and Mirrors, comes out February 10. The tracks “Mirror Mirror” and “You and Jesus” are out now.

Newcomers Tiera Kennedy and Mackenzie Carpenter will open for Danielle Bradbery on her A Special Place Tour, which kicks off February 23 in Indianapolis.

Ian Munsick‘s set to play his debut headlining concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on May 16. It’ll be the official album release show for his sophomore album, White Buffalo, which drops April 7.

