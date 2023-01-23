Nashville notes: Gabby “Build[s] a Boat” + Cody sells out

Eleven of Cody Johnson‘s 2023 shows are already sold out, including all of January’s shows.

Newcomer Conner Smith launches his headlining If I Went to College Tour February 9 in Rosemont, Illinois, with Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson. Presales start Tuesday, January 24, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, January 27.

Gabby Barrett adds her vocals to a new version of Christian singer Colton Dixon‘s hit “Build a Boat,” which spent 10 weeks at #1 last year. You’ll be able to stream or download the new take on the track on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.