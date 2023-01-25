98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Faster Horses for Luke, Shania & Zac

January 25, 2023 4:30PM CST
MacKenzie Porter will perform the track “One Night Left” with the Cheat Codes Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America. It’s one of the tracks from the LA-based trio’s One Night in Nashville record, which comes out this Friday.

You can check out the new video for Texan Randall King‘s “You In A Honky Tonk” now. It was shot in Cahoots Dancehall and Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville.

Luke BryanShania Twain and Zac Brown Band will headline this year’s Faster Horses Music Festival July 14-16 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

