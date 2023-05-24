98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Ernest’s new collab + Tyler Rich’s fan club party

May 24, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Ernest and Appalachian country soul group 49 Winchester have teamed up for a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “Night Life.” The track was released as part of the Spotify Singles series and is available to listen exclusively on Spotify.

“Leave Her Wild” singer Tyler Rich has announced his CMA Fest Fan Club Party. The event will take place on June 8, and include a meet-and-greet and full band performance. For more information, visit Tyler’s Twitter. 

Mitchell Tenpenny has released a new dance-ready remix for his song “We Got History.” Check it out now.

