Nashville notes: Eric Church’s new whiskey + ALABAMA’s Nashville show

April 2, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Eric Church‘s Outsiders Spirits has announced a new whiskey line, Whiskey JYPSI Explorer Series. It’s priced at $69.99, and available for purchase now at select liquor stores across Tennessee and online at whiskeyjypsi.com.

ALABAMA will take their Roll On II North American Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 19, with openers Gary Allan and comedian Dusty Slay. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CT at thealabamaband.com.

Scotty McCreery will go live on TalkShopLive Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET to chat about his upcoming album, Rise & Fall, and take questions from fans. For tune-in information and to preorder signed CDs and LPs ahead of the livestream, go to talkshop.live.

