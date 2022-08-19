Nashville notes: Eric Church brings ‘&’ to the public, Ingrid Andress makes a ‘Kimmel’ stop + more

Eric Church’s & album is now available to the general public. The middle section of his Heart & Soul triple album from 2021, & was first released as a vinyl exclusive available only to his Church Choir fan club.

Ingrid Andress will make a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Thursday, August 25, to perform her new song, “Feel Like This.” The next day, August 26, she’s putting out her highly anticipated new album, Good Person.

Maddie & Tae just dropped “Spring Cleaning,” the latest preview of their forthcoming Through the Madness Vol. 2. The eight-song collection will be out in full September 23.

Rascal Flatts frontman turned solo artist Gary LeVox has a new song out Friday called “Get Down Like That.” Thomas Rhett and Hardy are co-writers on the track, along with Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

LeAnn Rimes has a new song out, called “Awakening.” The track comes off her upcoming album, God’s Work, which is due out September 16.

