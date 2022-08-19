98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Eric Church brings ‘&’ to the public, Ingrid Andress makes a ‘Kimmel’ stop + more

August 19, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

Eric Church’s & album is now available to the general public. The middle section of his Heart & Soul triple album from 2021, & was first released as a vinyl exclusive available only to his Church Choir fan club.

Ingrid Andress will make a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Thursday, August 25, to perform her new song, “Feel Like This.” The next day, August 26, she’s putting out her highly anticipated new album, Good Person.

Maddie & Tae just dropped “Spring Cleaning,” the latest preview of their forthcoming Through the Madness Vol. 2. The eight-song collection will be out in full September 23.

Rascal Flatts frontman turned solo artist Gary LeVox has a new song out Friday called “Get Down Like That.” Thomas Rhett and Hardy are co-writers on the track, along with Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

LeAnn Rimes has a new song out, called “Awakening.” The track comes off her upcoming album, God’s Work, which is due out September 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie in Tears after Shock Death During Family Vacation
5

Morgan Wallen Performs with American Idol Auditioner Who Sang his 'Whiskey Glasses'

Recent Posts