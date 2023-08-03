98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet

August 3, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Country newcomer Eli Winders has signed with Atlantic Records/Bad Realm Records and will release his autobiographical debut track, “Pack My Hometown,” on August 11. Hear a snippet of it on TikTok.

Jo Dee Messina is releasing a new “You Are Loved” bracelet that’s named after her new song. Check out her announcement on Instagram, and preorder it at richardsandsouthern.com.

Kylie Morgan is giving fans a preview of her new song “A Few Hearts Ago” before it drops Friday, August 4. Check it out on her Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
5

JELLY ROLL'S UNDERWEAR IS DISPOSABLE

Recent Posts