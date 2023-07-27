98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s new collab + Larry Fleet’s Earned It

July 27, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Drake Milligan will join rising duo The Reklaws for a spirited new duet titled “Honky Tonkin’ About.” Check out a preview of it on Instagram and presave it to hear it as soon as it drops Friday, July 28.

Larry Fleet has announced his new album, Earned It. The 21-track record’s due out September 1 and can be presaved now.

Ashley Cooke‘s set to make her morning television debut and perform on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna Friday, July 28. Be sure to tune in.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts