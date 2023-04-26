Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s merch + Miranda Lambert’s meatloaf

Drake Milligan has launched his first line of merchandise, which includes T-shirts, hoodies and tote bags. Fans of his debut single “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” can also grab a T-shirt and keychain with the song title on it. Check out Drake’s online store for more.

Miranda Lambert was on the Tamron Hall Show to talk about her new cookbook, Las Vegas residency and more. Miranda and Tamron also got to savor delicious food from the cookbook, including meatloaf, gumbo and deviled eggs.

Emily Ann Roberts has dropped a fiery music video for her new song, “He Set Her Off.” Watch it now on YouTube.

