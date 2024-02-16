98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s ‘Jukebox Songs’ + BRELAND’s “Heartbreak & Alcohol”

February 16, 2024 4:30PM CST
Share

Drake Milligan‘s new EP, Jukebox Songs, has arrived. The twangy four-track set features “What I Couldn’t Forget” and “Jukebox Songs and Barstool Beers,” as well as the previously released “Don’t Leave Me Loving You” and “I Got A Problem.” “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Jukebox Songs, this project was a labor of love and brought out a new creative side of me,” says Drake.

BRELAND‘s melding country and hip-hop in his new track, “Heartbreak & Alcohol.” “It’s been a long journey for me blending Country music with other genres, but one thing I always wanted to do is sample something from the Hip-Hop world,” BRELAND shares. “Lil WayneDrake and Future absolutely nailed it the first time with ‘Love Me,’ and I’m hoping people appreciate the Country spin I’ve put on it with ‘Heartbreak and Alcohol.’”

Josh Ross has announced his Complicated EP with a new song, “Matching Tattoos.” “Finally! I’m stoked to announce a body of work that showcases lyrically who I am as a person, and me sonically as a creative. Like a lot of country fans, I listen to all types of music. I am drawn to different sounds and production depending on what the emotion of the song calls for, and I think that comes across in this EP,” Josh says of his project, which drops March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?
4

Toby Keith Shares Video on the Day of his Death - of an Unforgettable Final Performance
5

Tax Specialist Says File your Taxes ASAP - If You Hope for THIS Outcome

Recent Posts