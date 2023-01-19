98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly’s dream song + Zach’s Burn-ing Tour

January 19, 2023 4:00PM CST
January 19 may be Dolly Parton‘s birthday, but this year she’s giving her fans a present, releasing the religious-themed “Don’t Make Me Come Down There” on her special day. In a short video on her socials, Dolly revealed the song came to her in a dream and she felt compelled to put it out as she turns 77.

Brooke Eden‘s been nominated as Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, which will be handed out March 30 in LA and May 13 in New York City.

“Something in the Orange” hitmaker Zach Bryan will kick off his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia. It’ll come to a close August 30 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

