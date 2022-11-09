Nashville notes: Dolly Parton MetroCards and the 2022 BMI Awards

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) has released a limited-edition run of Dolly Parton-themed MetroCards in honor of her new greatest hits album. Fifty thousand Dolly-themed MetroCards will be distributed across four high-traffic subway stops in midtown Manhattan.

Toby Keith won the BMI Icon Award at the BMI Awards on Tuesday night, celebrating his lifetime of achievements in songwriting. Eric Church and Carrie Underwood were on hand to tribute Toby with performances of his hits “I Love This Bar” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” respectively.

Speaking of the BMI Awards, Luke Combs won Country Song of the Year for “Forever After All” at the ceremony, and Hardy was named Songwriter of the Year.