Nashville notes: Dolly Parton + Bill Anderson, Brett Young’s tour plans and more

Jul 21, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Dolly Parton joins Bill Anderson for “Someday It’ll All Make Sense,” off his new collection, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of. The music video, co-starring the two country legends, is available to watch now.

Brett Young has added some new tour dates to his schedule for this fall. Check out his full calendar over at his website.

Brian Kelley put a powerful real-world spin on his patriotic new song, “American Spirit,” this week, welcoming veteran Michael Monk to a special locals-only event in Florida, and performing the song as a tribute to Michael and his family.

