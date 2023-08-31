98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly joins Pinterest + Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts

August 31, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Dolly Parton has joined Pinterest. Check out her Pinterest page for an exclusive look at the design process of the back cover of her upcoming book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Fendt & Luke Bryan‘s Boldy Grown Peanuts are on sale now at store.lukebryan.com. They’re priced at $5 per can and available in three flavors, while supplies last. Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National FFA Organization when supplies sell out.

Country up-and-comer Bryan Martin made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, August 29. He performed two songs: “Goin For Broke” and “We Ride.” Of his debut, Bryan reflects, “Man.. I thought I could only dream about stepping in that circle. I’m just so thankful for everybody that came out to support me and I couldn’t be more honored to step in the same circle as everybody who came before me.”

