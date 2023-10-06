Nashville notes: Dillon James’ “Walking Man” + Drake White’s ‘The Bridge’

American Idol alum and rising country singer/songwriter Dillon James has released his debut song, “Walking Man.” The autobiographical tune, which Dillon penned with Paul Sikes and Paul Wrock, serves as his first release with Buena Vista Records/UMG Nashville/19 Recordings.

Drake White‘s new EP, The Bridge, is out now. The seven-track set includes a duet with Colbie Caillat on “Power of a Woman” and a stripped-down wedding version of “Making Me Look Good Again.”

Riley Green is giving fans a chance to win tickets to his Ain’t My Last Rodeo album release party in Nashville on October 12. Check out his X, formerly known as Twitter, for more information.

