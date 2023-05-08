Nashville notes: Dalton Dover’s moving tribute + Adam Doleac’s “Wrong Side of a Sunrise”

Dalton Dover‘s touching tribute to his mom, “I Wouldn’t Be Here,” is out now. Of his new song, Dalton shares, “I wrote ‘I Wouldn’t Be Here’ for one of the most important people in my life, my momma. She’s my best friend, the greatest Mimi to my babies and the wisest woman I’ve ever met. I’m so grateful that I get to call her mom.”

Adam Doleac has dropped both the studio and fan-requested demo versions of his new song “Wrong Side of a Sunrise.” “It’s the same song, but it hits so very different. I love both versions of this song, but there was definitely some extra magic in the first vocal I sang on the day we wrote it,” Adam says of his releases.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have announced that their new joint EP, Hold My Beer Vol. 3, will arrive on July 7. The six-song set is available for presave now.

