98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Dalton Dover covers Vince Gill + Alabama, Kenny Chesney’s tour news

February 12, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

Dalton Dover has released his cover of Alabama‘s “Mountain Music” and teamed with Vince Gill on a duet cover of Vince’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” You can find both tracks on Dalton’s Take Me Home: Covers project, out now.

Kenny Chesney has announced that he’s taking his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to two additional cities: Boise, Idaho, on July 11, and Phoenix, Arizona, on July 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16.

Tenille Townes is dropping a new song, “As You Are,” on February 23. You can hear a preview of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, and presave it now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
4

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?

Recent Posts