Nashville notes: Country Music Hall of Fame’s new exhibit + Caitlyn Smith’s headlining tour

The Country Music Hall of Fame has unveiled its latest American Currents: State of the Music exhibition series. Launched March 8, the display spotlights notable developments in country music over the last year. Featured artists include Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba, Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Scotty McCreery, Parker McCollum and the Black Opry.

Caitlyn Smith has announced her headlining The Great Pretender: Solo tour. Kicking off in Austin, Texas, on April 3, Caitlyn will bring her music to multiple cities, including Atlanta, Chicago and Boston. Her Monument Records labelmate Alex Hall will serve as the opening act. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, on Caitlyn’s website.

Newcomer Harper Grace has signed a record deal with Curb Records. “Can’t put into words how surreal this opportunity is. I’m in complete awe that something I’ve dreamt about as a little girl is coming to pass in this moment. I’m forever grateful to be a part of the Curb family,” Harper shares. Curb Records is home to artists such as Lee Brice, Dylan Scott, Mo Pitney and Hannah Ellis. Harper’s new song, “Sparkle,” drops on March 17.

