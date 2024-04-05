98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Colt Ford’s in ICU + Walker Hayes’ “Same Drunk”

April 5, 2024 4:30PM CDT
Share

Billboard has reported that country rapper Colt Ford “suffered a heart attack on Thursday night (April 4) following a show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.” He’s now in the ICU, and his team has provided no further updates as of Friday afternoon.

Walker Hayes has dropped a new track, “Same Drunk,” and revealed an upcoming tour of the same title. For presale registration details and the full Same Drunk Tour schedule, visit Walker’s website.

Maggie Rose‘s Big Loud Records debut album, No One Gets Out Alive, is out now. Of her latest 12-track release, Maggie shares in a press release, “I’ve had some wonderful moments throughout my career, and I’ve been lucky to connect with fans while traveling on the path to self-discovery. My excitement surrounding this moment and this project really does make it feel like a new beginning.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE

Recent Posts