98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: CMA Awards, Darius Rucker & more

September 6, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards will be announced tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET on the CMA’s website. 

Craig Morgan sat down with Good Morning America recently to discuss his upcoming memoir, God, Family, Country, set for release on September 27. 

The full music schedule has been released for Darius Rucker‘s first annual Riverfront Revival. Darius, Jimmie Allen and Brothers Osborne are among the performers at the event, which will take place October 8-9 in Charleston. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
4

Luke Bell Has Died at 32
5

ALAN JACKSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID - with Pre-Existing No Cure Diagnosis

Recent Posts