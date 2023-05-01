Nashville notes: Chayce Beckham’s “Till The Day I Die” + Kylie Morgan’s “Sugar Daddy”

Chayce Beckham has dropped a powerful new song, “Till The Day I Die,” which he penned with Andy Albert, Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell. Watch Chayce share the personal backstory of the song on Instagram.

Kylie Morgan has released her breezy and empowering new song, “Sugar Daddy.” The track arrives as her debut single, “If He Wanted To He Would,” continues to rise up the country charts.

Up-and-comer Alyssa Micaela‘s long-awaited debut album, The Hard Way, is out now. Of her record, Alyssa shares, “It took me three years to make, and although we did it ‘the hard way,’ we did it the right way, and I’m ready for the world to hear it.” Watch the album trailer on YouTube and sample the project with its anthemic title track.

