Nashville notes: Carrie & Lee on the Opry, Artists to Watch in 2023

January 4, 2023 3:00PM CST
Already-established hitmakers Jackson Dean and Nate Smith are part of Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class for this year, in addition to newer names like Avery AnnaMegan MoroneyWarren ZeldersMadeline EdwardsDylan Schneider and Dalton Dover. You can check out their music on Amazon’s Breakthrough playlists.

You can tune in for the premiere of a previously recorded episode of Opry Live featuring Carrie UnderwoodLee Brice and Bailey Zimmerman this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Circle TV.

