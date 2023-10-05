98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce’s new merch + Jelly Roll’s upcoming collab

October 5, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

To celebrate the start of her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, Carly Pearce has released brand new merch items. Fresh drops include a tour hoodie, T-shirt and “Country Music Made Me Do It” pennant. Check them out now at Carly’s merch store.

Jelly Roll and pop artist Jessie Murph are releasing a new song, “Wild Ones,” on Friday, October 6. A preview of the track is available now on Jessie’s X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Walker Hayes has shared that he’ll be on NBC’s Today on October 6. Be sure to tune in. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.

Recent Posts