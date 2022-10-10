98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce video premiere, Scotty McCreery honored by St. Jude & more

October 10, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Carly Pearce video premiere, Scotty McCreery honored by St. Jude & more

The video for Carly Pearce‘s latest single, “What He Didn’t Do,” is premiering Tuesday on CMT. Watch the preview here

Scotty McCreery received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award at the Country Cares Seminar for his years of support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

Presale tickets for Brett Eldredge‘s Glow Live Tour are available to members of his fan club beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. 

Callista Clark will perform her new song, “Brave Girl,” on NBC’s Today show Thursday during the 10 a.m. hour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
4

Luke Bryan Shares Bittersweet Personal News That May Be Difficult For Fans To Hear
5

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet - Despite Illness

Recent Posts