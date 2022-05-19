      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Brian Kelley, Josh Turner and more

May 19, 2022 @ 4:00pm

A new round of guest artists has been announced for Brian Kelley’s May We All musical; among them are Michael Ray, Breland, Lainey Wilson and Lindsay Ell.

Josh Turner is celebrating the 19th anniversary of the release off his “Long Black Train” music video, and he rereleased it in high definition to mark the occasion.

Craig Morgan has been inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame. A 17-year Army and Army Reserves veteran, Craig has scored country hits with songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

It’s officially been 30 years since Billy Ray Cyrus released his debut album, Some Gave All, featuring the hit “Achy Breaky Heart.” He marked the occasion on social media, giving special thanks to military service members who inspired the album title.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know Kissing Could Do All THIS
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately - Here's How.
'Baby NOT On Board' - Luke Combs' Says their Baby Boy Won't Be Invited on his Tour Bus
Biden Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff
Lady A Tickets!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On