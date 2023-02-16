98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Brett’s unusual tour name + Chris gets lyrical

February 16, 2023 5:00PM CST
You can check out Nate Smith performing his #1, “Whiskey on You,” as he makes his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s now available on YouTube.

Brett Young kicks off his 5 Tour, 3, 2, 1 trek March 20 in Columbus, Ohio. Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke are set to open.

Chris Young‘s new lyric video for “Looking for You” is out now.

