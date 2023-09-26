Nashville notes: Brad Paisley readies new music + Anne Wilson’s ‘REBEL (The Beginning)’

Brad Paisley is set to release two new songs later this week: “Son Of The Mountains” and “The Medicine Will.” In conjunction with this rollout, Brad will premiere the music video for both tracks via an exclusive YouTube livestream event Friday, September 29, at noon CT. While you wait, you can check out the trailer for his upcoming album, Son of the Mountains, now.

Country newcomer and Christian artist Anne Wilson will drop her three-song collection, REBEL (The Beginning), on Friday, September 29. Featured on the project are the title track, “Strong” and her upcoming debut country radio single, “Rain In The Rearview.” “I hope when people hear these three songs that they’ll feel what I feel. Heart, hope, Jesus, strength, faith and the courage to move forward even if the path ahead is uncharted. Here’s to all that’s next!” shares Anne.

Newly-signed Warner Music Nashville artist Matt Schuster has released his major label debut song, “Tell Me Tennessee,” and its accompanying music video. “‘Tell Me Tennessee’ felt like the perfect first song to put out with my new family at Warner Music Nashville because it’s as much a love song as it is a song about chasing your dreams,” shares Matt, who co-wrote the track with Josh Dorr, Andy Albert and Lalo Guzman.

