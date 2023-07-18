98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Boy Named Banjo’s tour + Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton’s duet

July 18, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Boy Named Banjo has announced their Dusk Til Dawn Tour. The multi-city trek kicks off September 14 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at boynamedbanjo.com.

Alana Springsteen has enlisted Chris Stapleton for her new song, “ghost in my guitar.” The duet is featured on TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out, the second part of her forthcoming three-part debut album.

Jordan Davis has released a brand new “Bluebird Days” T-shirt. Grab yours now at his merch store.

