98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Blake Shelton’s new merch, Dylan Marlowe + Avery Anna collab

October 12, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Blake Shelton has dropped new items in his merch store, which include T-shirts, a hat and a koozie. You can check it out at his merch store.

Dylan Marlowe and Avery Anna are set to release their new song, “I Will (When You Do),” on Friday, October 13. Presave the track now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Jon Pardi has shared a preview clip of his upcoming collab with Luke Bryan, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” ahead of its release on October 13. You can check it out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.

Recent Posts