Nashville notes: Blake Shelton’s music catalog, Darius Rucker tributes R.E.M. & more

Influence Media Partners has acquired Blake Shelton‘s music catalog from 2001 to 2019, including the 27 #1 hits he recorded during that time, such as his debut #1 hit, “Austin,” “Boys ‘Round Here” and “God’s Country.”

Darius Rucker is performing as part of a tribute concert to R.E.M. and their debut EP, Chronic Town. Darius will perform at the show on December 15 in Atlanta, with net proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood. Tickets go on sale October 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

To celebrate four weeks at #1, Cole Swindell has released an acoustic version of “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

Gabby Barrett has released the live music video for her current single, “Pick Me Up.”

