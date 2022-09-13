98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Blake Shelton presale, Josh Turner holiday special & more

September 13, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Blake Shelton presale, Josh Turner holiday special & more

Presale tickets for Blake Shelton‘s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour are available Tuesday. 

Kacey Musgraves has released a mini-documentary showing the creation process of her 2021 album, star-crossed. 

Vince Gill was recently presented with a plaque commemorating the 30th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album I Still Believe in You, released in September 1992. 

Josh Turner‘s Christmas special, King Size Manger, premieres on UPtv on November 18 at 7 p.m. ET, featuring performances off his 2021 holiday album of the same name. He’ll also release the album on vinyl September 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Jason Aldean needs a new Publicist
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
3

TWITTER TO FINALLY HAVE EDIT FEATURE
4

JON PARDI RELEASES 'MR. SATURDAY NIGHT' TODAY
5

Tyler Hubbard Excited For New Music & Keith Urban Tour

Recent Posts