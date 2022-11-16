Nashville notes: Billy Ray Cyrus gets engaged + more
November 16, 2022 4:00PM CST
Billy Ray Cyrus announced via People that he is engaged to singer-songwriter Firerose. The couple have collaborated musically, too; their latest song together is called “Time.”
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a partnership with the University of Illinois to release books on country music. The first release, a companion book to a current Hall of Fame exhibit called Western Edge, is available now.
