98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20

February 10, 2023 4:30PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20

“Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” is the new single from The War and Treaty‘s new album, Lover’s Game, which arrives March 10.

Breakout newcomer Bailey Zimmerman‘s just put out a new track, as his current single “Rock and a Hard Place” continues its run in the top 10. You can check out the lyric video for “Fix’n to Break” now.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 11th album, Next Big ThingVince Gill‘s released a remastered version of the video for his hit “Someday,” which he wrote with pop star Richard Marx.

“I’m Not Pretty” is the new track from “Tennessee Orange” hitmaker Megan Moroney

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
4

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why

Recent Posts