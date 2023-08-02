98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Avery Anna’s new song + Randy Travis’ tribute concert

August 2, 2023 4:15PM CDT
Avery Anna‘s new song, “Worst In Me,” drops Friday, August 4, and is available for presave now.

Randy Travis has announced his upcoming tribute concert, A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time. The event will take place at Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, October 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4. For more information, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

Kameron Marlowe‘s shared an update on his upcoming album with a preview of an unreleased song. Check it out on Instagram.

