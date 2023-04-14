98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Austin Burke reimagines “Crazy” + Jordyn Shellhart’s pensive video

April 14, 2023 4:20PM CDT
Share

 

Austin Burke has dropped his fresh spin on Patsy Cline‘s “Crazy.” Called “Crazy, Crazy,” Austin wrote the song with Brandon Day and got the stamp of approval from Willie Nelson, who penned Patsy’s hit.

Jordyn Shellhart has dropped a moody music video for her new song, “When Something’s Gotta Give.” The track previews her Warner Music Nashville debut album, Primrose, which arrives May 19. 

Mackenzie Carpenter has dropped her self-titled debut EP, which includes the hilarious newly released track, “Throw You Back.” The five-song set is Mackenzie’s first collection of music released with her label home, The Valory Music Co.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

Easter Dinner Could Cause a Problem: Here's a Major Side Effect of Eating Ham
3

Cassadee Pope Announced A Big Career Change That Will Make Her OG Fans Excited
4

Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight?
5

Never Too Early to Plan for Christmas - with Vince Gill and Amy Grant

Recent Posts