Nashville notes: Adam Doleac’s “Biggest Fan” + Marty Stuart surprises Jake Worthington

June 8, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Adam Doleac has released a heartwarming love song, “Biggest Fan.” The track is “a love letter to my wife,” shares Adam. “She’s always telling me she’s MY biggest fan.. Well, this song is me making sure she knows I am hers too – even if she’s not the one on a stage every night.”

Marty Stuart surprised newcomer Jake Worthington with an invitation to his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 21. The special moment happened while Marty and Jake were onstage at the Ryman Auditorium. “If I was betting on anybody in country music, I’d put all my chips on this guy. I love him and I believe in him, he’s the real deal,” Marty said. Footage of this invitation is on Jake’s Instagram.

Zac Brown Band‘s dropped a new Fourth of July T-shirt. Shop it now at their merch store.

 

