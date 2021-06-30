      Weather Alert

Nashville notes

Jun 30, 2021 @ 5:00am

Gavin DeGraw has joined the lineup for The Concert for Love and Acceptance. It airs tonight on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 8 p.m. ET. 

Seaforth has released the video for their new single, “Breakups.” 

Marty Stuart has shared his rendition of Tom Petty‘s “Fault Lines,” the fourth single off his covers album, Songs I Sing in the Dark. 

The documentary Proud to Be an American: The Lee Greenwood Story premieres on Fox Nation tomorrow. It features interviews with Lee Greenwood, his family and close friends and colleagues.

